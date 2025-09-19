US President Donald Trump has frozen $400 million in military aid to Taiwan as he pursues a trade deal with China. The move coincides with TikTok negotiations and rising Chinese military pressure on Taiwan, sparking fears of a dangerous compromise.

US President Donald Trump has put on hold a $400 million military assistance package to Taiwan, according to a report in The Washington Post. The move comes as Trump seeks a new trade deal with China and prepares for talks with President Xi Jinping. The decision, which has not yet been finalised, has raised alarm because Taiwan faces constant military threats from Beijing. China claims the island as its own territory and has openly said it may use force to achieve reunification.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taiwan's security at risk

Taiwan is not a US partner but is often described as an American protectorate. For years, it has depended heavily on Washington's weapons and support to resist Chinese military pressure. In recent months, China has increased its naval and air activity around Taiwan, heightening fears of an invasion.

Trump's decision to delay weapons shipments comes at a delicate time. The halt could weaken Taiwan's defences and is being seen as a political sacrifice to win favour with Beijing during tough trade negotiations.

Trump's wider strategy

The Trump administration has consistently pressed US allies, including NATO members, to increase their defence spending and reduce reliance on American security guarantees. Now, with Taiwan, Trump seems to be applying a similar logic by linking military aid with economic deals.

The Washington Post report said Trump is trying to soften relations with Beijing. A White House spokesperson confirmed the Taiwan aid decision is not final and may still be reviewed.

TikTok deal on the table

The timing of the decision is important. Trump is expected to speak with Xi Jinping to finalise a framework deal involving the Chinese-owned app TikTok.

Last year, former President Joe Biden had signed a law requiring TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app to a non-Chinese owner or face a US ban. The law was set to take effect in January 2025, but Trump extended the deadline.

Trump recently told reporters outside the White House: “We have a deal on TikTok. I’ve reached a deal with China. I’m going to speak to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything up.”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking in Madrid on September 14, also said the US had a 'framework' to keep TikTok running in America.

Trade talks in Europe

Chinese and American trade teams have been meeting in different European countries, including Spain, Switzerland, Britain and Sweden, in recent weeks. According to Xinhua, the talks in Madrid were led by Li Chenggang, China’s international trade representative and vice minister of commerce.

Li said both sides had frank discussions on TikTok and other issues and agreed to reduce investment barriers and promote stronger trade ties.

Pressure on US farmers

Trump is also under pressure at home. China has shifted its purchase of soybeans away from the United States to Brazil, leaving American farmers worried. China had been buying nearly 25% of US soybean output, and the shift has caused panic in farm states that form a key part of Trump’s political base.

Xi Jinping's warning on Taiwan

The developments come against the backdrop of rising Chinese military pressure on Taiwan. In his New Year speech in December 2024, Xi Jinping said: “The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. No one can sever our family bonds, and no one can stop the historical trend of national reunification.”

China has been sending warships and planes almost daily into waters and airspace around Taiwan to assert its control.

A desperate balancing act

The halt in Taiwan's arms package shows the risks Trump is willing to take to secure a deal with Beijing. Critics say this amounts to sacrificing Taiwan’s security for a trade breakthrough, especially when the island fears an invasion.

With talks on TikTok, rare earth supplies, and tariffs on the agenda, Trump’s call with Xi Jinping could decide the next phase of US-China relations. But for Taiwan, the delay in weapons aid is seen as a dangerous gamble that may embolden Beijing further.

(With inputs from agencies)