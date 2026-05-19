Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting China to deepen the bilateral partnership. He highlighted the 'unprecedented level' of relations, focusing on expanding contacts in politics, economy, and defence for mutual benefit and global stability.

Russian President Vladimir Putin looked forward to visiting China, focused on deepening the partnership with the neighbouring country, which he said will benefit the people of both countries. Addressing the people of China through a video message, as shared by Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Putin highlighted the friendly relations between the two countries, maintaining that regular visits enhance the nature of the relationship between the two countries.

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Deepening Partnership and Mutual Trust

"I am delighted to be visiting Beijing once again at the invitation of my long-time good friend, the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. Regular mutual visits and Russia-China top-level talks are an important and integral part of our joint efforts to promote the entire range of relations between our two countries and unlock their truly limitless potential," he said.

Outlining the nature of the partnership between the two countries, Putin said that Russia-China relations have reached a truly unprecedented level. "Their special nature is reflected in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to pursuing win-win and equitable cooperation, conducting respectful dialogue, and supporting each other on matters affecting the core interests of both countries, including protection of sovereignty and state unity," he said in the video message.

Expanding Bilateral Collaboration

Putin appreciated China's President Xi Jinping's commitment to long-term cooperation with Russia, pointing out that the collaboration has expanded both countries' position in politics, economy and defence. Looking confidently to the future, Russia and China are actively expanding their contacts in politics, the economy, and defence, while broadening humanitarian exchanges and encouraging person-to-person interaction. It means that together we are doing everything that can further deepen bilateral collaboration and advance the comprehensive development of our countries. It is important that these are the issues that will shape the agenda of the upcoming talks in Beijing," he said.

Growing Trade and Economic Ties

Speaking about the trade between the two countries, Putin said, "Trade between Russia and China continues to grow, having long surpassed the US$200 billion mark. Mutual settlements are now conducted almost entirely in rubles and yuan. Major initiatives are underway in key areas of our cooperation. Following the successful Cross Years of Culture, the Cross Years of Russian-Chinese Cooperation in Education were launched in January, making it the tenth edition of this kind of bilateral project in the humanitarian area."

A Stabilising Role in Global Affairs

Putin also highlighted the significance of this relationship to achieve an impactful global standing. "The close strategic relationship between Russia and China plays a major, stabilising role globally. Without allying against anyone, we seek peace and universal prosperity. It is in this spirit that Moscow and Beijing act in a coordinated manner to defend international law and the provisions of the UN Charter in their entirety, completeness, and interconnectedness." he said.

"I am confident that together we will continue to do everything possible to deepen Russia-China partnership and good-neighbourliness for our two countries' dynamic development and for the well-being of our peoples, in the interests of maintaining global security and stability," he added.

Details of the Presidential Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China from May 19 to 20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The ministry said the visit is "timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the 'Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation' - a foundational document for interstate relations."

During the visit, Putin and Xi will "discuss current issues on the bilateral agenda, ways to further deepen the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" between Russia and China, while also exchanging views on "key international and regional issues."

Putin's visit comes days after Trump's visit to Beijing. (ANI)