PM Modi held talks with leaders of Finland and Iceland. Following a meeting with Norway's PM, the bilateral ties were elevated to a 'Green Strategic Partnership', focusing on clean energy, sustainable growth, and the blue economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo Frostadottir ahead of the third India-Nordic Summit. PM Modi also earlier held a bilateral meeting with Iceland's PM Kristrun Mjoll Frostadottir.

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India, Norway Elevate Ties to 'Green Strategic Partnership'

Also, following talks with the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in OsloPM Modi said that India and Norway have elevated their bilateral ties to a "green strategic partnership." In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi emphasised the discussions as "fruitful conversations" and highlighted cooperation in clean and sustainable sectors as a major outcome of the meeting.

"One of the most important highlights was the upgrading of our bilateral partnership to a green strategic partnership, which will strengthen cooperation within clean energy, sustainable growth, the blue economy and green shipping, as well as several other areas," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that both sides also explored ways to deepen collaboration in "innovation, research, education, health services and skills development".

PM Modi further welcomed Norway's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, saying, "It is gratifying to see Norway join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative."

12 Agreements Signed to Boost Cooperation

On Monday, India and Norway marked a significant upgrade in bilateral ties with the signing of 12 agreements and initiatives during Prime Minister Modi's official visit to the Nordic country, signalling a broad expansion of cooperation across climate, technology, maritime, and scientific domains.

The visit marked a major upgrade in India-Norway relations, with both sides agreeing to elevate the partnership to a Green Strategic Partnership, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainable development, clean energy transition, and green industrial growth. A Joint Statement was adopted in this regard, focusing on climate action, circular economy initiatives, and leveraging Norwegian technological expertise alongside India's scale and manufacturing strengths, as per a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

India-Norway Digital Development Partnership Launched

A key highlight of the visit was the launch of the India-Norway Digital Development Partnership, which will promote cooperation on digital public infrastructure, digital public goods, and open digital ecosystems. The partnership is expected to support India's Digital India mission and facilitate DPI-led transformation in Global South countries in collaboration with Norway.

PM Modi is in Norway in the fourth leg of his five-nation visit. He reached Oslo after visiting the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden. (ANI)