The UN has emphasized maintaining free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz after Iran announced a new 'Persian Gulf Strait Authority' to manage the key waterway. A UN spokesperson warned against any restrictions on access to the maritime corridor.

The United Nations (UN) emphasised the importance of maintaining free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, following reports that Iran on Monday announced the launch of a new regulatory body, "Persian Gulf Strait Authority" aimed at managing and monitoring operations related to the strategically important waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, according to Al Jazeera. UN spokesperson Farhan Haq, according to Al Jazeera, said that the organisation does not support any restrictions that could limit maritime access in the region.

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"Ultimately, for us, we want to make sure that there's no constraint to freedom of navigation on the high seas and on the Strait of Hormuz," Haq said. He added that the UN does not "want any particular entity to restrict ... freedom of access" to the strategic maritime corridor.

Iran Establishes New Hormuz Authority

Earlier, on Monday, Iran announced the launch of a new regulatory body aimed at managing and monitoring operations related to the strategically important waterway, the Strait of Hormuz. The top security establishment of the Islamic Republic, the Supreme National Security Council, reposted a post on X where it stated that the official X account of the "Persian Gulf Strait Authority" (PGSA) is now operational.

The PGSA introduced at the start of this month has been characterised as a new mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. "In the Name of God. The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (#PGSA) is now live. Follow us for real-time updates on the Hormuz Strait operations and latest developments," the statement posted by the official account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said.

The announcement signalled the formal establishment of a dedicated body overseeing developments and operations linked to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes for global oil and energy shipments.

New Transit Rules and Requirements

Earlier this month, Iranian state media Press TV reported that Tehran had introduced a new mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. As per the report, all vessels intending to transit the Strait will now receive official communication via email from an address identified as info@PGSA.ir, outlining rules and regulations for passage under the newly implemented framework.

Ships are required to comply with the instructions issued under the system and obtain a transit permit before entering the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital oil shipping routes, which has seen a major disruption following the conflict between US-Israeli coalition forces and Iran in the West Asia region. The initiative has been described as a sovereign governance mechanism and is now operational, Press TV reported.