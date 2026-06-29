Pay Rs 79 For WhatsApp? Here's What The New Plus Plan Actually Offers
WhatsApp has launched a new paid plan in India called WhatsApp Plus for Rs 79 a month. So, what happens to regular users? Is WhatsApp not free anymore? We break down all the details for you.
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Is WhatsApp no longer free? Will it burn a hole in your pocket? What's this new twist?
WhatsApp has become a daily essential for smartphone users. Now, for the first time, the company has launched a paid subscription plan in India called WhatsApp Plus for Rs 79 a month.
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What's the situation for regular users? Free or not?
Don't worry, the basic WhatsApp app remains free. Core features like messaging, calls, and status updates are not affected by the new paid plan. You only pay if you want extra features.
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What features do you get in WhatsApp Plus for Rs 79?
The WhatsApp Plus plan is all about customisation. For Rs 79 a month, you get 18 new colour themes, 14 app icons, exclusive ringtones, and the ability to pin up to 20 chats.
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Do you know how to get this subscription?
To subscribe, go to WhatsApp Settings, find the 'Subscriptions' option, and follow the payment steps. The feature is rolling out slowly, so it may not be available to everyone yet.
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What is Meta's real plan?
India is WhatsApp's biggest market. Experts say this Rs 79 plan is Meta's first step to test the waters and build a future premium service, potentially generating massive revenue.
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