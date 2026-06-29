WhatsApp to introduce ‘Side Chat’ feature for users: Here's how it may work
WhatsApp is bringing a new feature called Side Chat. It helps keep your messages secret and private, and works with Meta AI. The AI will understand the context of the discussion and assist without interrupting or changing the main chat itself.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called Side Chat to keep messages private. It works with Meta AI. Wabetainfo reports that this is an extension of the Incognito Chat feature, which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg launched last month as an easy way to talk to Meta AI.
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WhatsApp users can now use Side Chat to get help from Meta AI for specific chats. Don't worry, your data won't be leaked. Meta is currently testing this feature with a few users and plans to release it to more people soon.
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Many users who talk to Meta AI worry that their private chats might get leaked, which could cause a lot of trouble. For them, Incognito Chat is a great option.
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But there's one limitation you should know about. This feature cannot access the conversations you have inside your main WhatsApp chats.
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It's really simple to open Side Chat inside WhatsApp. You will find the feature, named 'Ask Privately', right next to your chats. Just swipe left on the chat screen, and the side panel will open up.
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The Side Chat panel looks quite cool with its separate, dark-themed screen, much like the Incognito Chat interface. You can even do a web search from here. It uses private processing, which means all your messages and chats stay completely secret.
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