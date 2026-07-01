2 5 Image Credit : AI Generated

Use the Document option

Sending photos as a document is the best way to go. First, open WhatsApp and go to the chat of the person you want to send the photo to. Tap the attach or '+' icon, and then select the 'Document' option. After that, go to 'Choose from Gallery' or 'Browse', pick your photo, and send it. This method makes sure the photo keeps its original quality.