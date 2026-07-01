WhatsApp Photo Hack: Here's How To Send Crystal-Clear Images Every Time
No matter how beautiful your phone photo is, it loses all its clarity the moment you send it on WhatsApp. If you want to stop this from happening, we have some simple tricks for you.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Clarity photos on WhatsApp
People use WhatsApp for more than just chatting now. They share photos, videos, and many important documents. You expect good quality photos from others, and they expect the same from you. So, you should stop sending photos directly from your gallery through WhatsApp.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
Use the Document option
Sending photos as a document is the best way to go. First, open WhatsApp and go to the chat of the person you want to send the photo to. Tap the attach or '+' icon, and then select the 'Document' option. After that, go to 'Choose from Gallery' or 'Browse', pick your photo, and send it. This method makes sure the photo keeps its original quality.
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Why do photos get compressed?
When you send a photo directly, WhatsApp automatically compresses it. The app does this to make uploads and downloads faster. This also helps in reducing your internet data consumption.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
Use the HD feature
If you don't need the full original quality, but just something better than standard, you can use the HD feature. To do this, select the photo from your gallery. Then, tap the 'HD' icon that appears at the top and choose 'HD quality' before sending. This gives you much better quality than a standard photo.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
Keep this in mind
Photos sent in original or HD quality will have a larger file size. Because of this, it's important to have enough storage space on your phone. Also, if you have a limited mobile data plan, it's a good idea to download these large files only when you are on Wi-Fi.
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