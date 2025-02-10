WhatsApp to introduce bill payments soon—Now pay rent, electricity and more!

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to pay bills and recharge services directly within the app. This aims to simplify everyday tasks by consolidating payments into a single platform, offering a seamless and secure transaction experience.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

WhatsApp, the world's largest instant messaging platform, is constantly evolving to offer more convenience to its 3.5 billion users worldwide. WhatsApp frequently adds new features to improve user experience, and now it's releasing a revolutionary upgrade that will make a number of everyday chores easier.

Users will be able to use WhatsApp to pay bills and recharge services thanks to this new functionality. By integrating WhatsApp into a single utility platform, this change seeks to remove the inconvenience of juggling payments across many applications.

Also Read | Apple iPad leads the tablet market with 42% share and impressive growth: Report

budget 2025
article_image2

WhatsApp update: New payment feature incoming

WhatsApp has added a number of helpful features in recent months, including as business tools, UPI transactions, and online payments. By adding bill payments and recharges to its payment service, the business is now going one step further.

This new bill payment tool is reportedly being tested by WhatsApp right now. When it launches, users will have the ability to:
- Pay your power bills.
- Pay your water bills.
- Recharge cell phones
- Pay your rent for a home or apartment.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 4 to Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 35,000 in February 2025

Users who often utilize several platforms to pay home bills and cell recharges would greatly benefit from this functionality. WhatsApp will offer a smooth and safe transaction experience inside the app by integrating these payments.

article_image3

WhatsApp logo

WhatsApp update: When will the payment feature be available?

In 2020, WhatsApp launched UPI-based payments in India, enabling instantaneous money transfers between users. At first, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) set a user restriction for the service. However, this restriction was recently lifted by NPCI, enabling WhatsApp to reach a wider audience with its payment services.

Leaks claim that WhatsApp's Android Beta version 2.25.3.15 has the bill payment capability. It can take some time before it is formally made available to all users because it is currently in the testing stage. However, this capability may be released very soon considering WhatsApp's strong push toward digital payments.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a: Tensor G4, 48MP camera and freebies – pre-order SOON!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
