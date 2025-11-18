Vik Bajaj, a scientist and entrepreneur, is the co-founder and co-CEO of Jeff Bezos's new AI venture, Project Prometheus. With a background in physical sciences and health-tech, Bajaj previously co-founded Verily Life Sciences and worked at Google X.

Jeff Bezos' new AI startup, Project Prometheus, has been grabbing global attention, but another name associated with the venture is quickly sparking curiosity: Vik Bajaj. The Indian-origin scientist and entrepreneur has joined Bezos as co-founder and co-CEO, setting the stage for a partnership that blends business ambition with scientific depth.

Bajaj may not be a household name yet, but his story is one of quiet brilliance, years of innovation, and a career shaped by solving real-world problems using science and technology.

From Academia to Innovation: A Career Built on Curiosity

At the heart of Vik Bajaj's journey is a deep love for science. After earning his PhD in physical sciences, he worked at some of the world's top research institutions, including Stanford University, UC Berkeley, and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Here, he focused on areas that could genuinely save lives, such as nanotechnology tools for detecting cancer and advanced imaging techniques for medical use. His work didn't just stay in labs; it laid the foundation for several major health-tech breakthroughs.

Stepping Into Silicon Valley's Big Leagues

Bajaj's curiosity and expertise eventually led him to Google X, the company's secretive “moonshot factory.” Working closely with Google co-founder Sergey Brin, he helped shape futuristic tech projects designed to push boundaries.

But his biggest leap came when he co-founded Verily Life Sciences, the Alphabet subsidiary focused on precision health. As Chief Scientific Officer, he helped create tools that could detect diseases earlier, personalise treatments, and bridge the gap between technology and medicine.

He later contributed to GRAIL, a leader in early cancer detection, and went on to guide AI-driven healthcare innovations as the CEO and co-founder of Foresite Labs.

Now With Jeff Bezos: Building the Future at Project Prometheus

Today, Vik Bajaj finds himself partnering with one of the world's most influential entrepreneurs. At Project Prometheus, Bajaj will help lead a company that already has more than $6.2 billion in funding and a growing team of AI experts poached from OpenAI, DeepMind, and Meta.

The goal? To use artificial intelligence to reinvent the way industries like aerospace, manufacturing, and automotive engineering operate. It's a massive vision and Bajaj's background in science, large-scale data, and breakthrough technologies makes him one of the strongest leaders for it.

The Man Behind the Mission

While Jeff Bezos brings business leadership and global influence, Vik Bajaj brings something equally crucial: a lifetime dedicated to solving complex problems with creativity and science.