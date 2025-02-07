Google Pixel 9a: Tensor G4, 48MP camera and freebies – pre-order SOON!

Google's Pixel 9a is coming soon with pre-orders opening on March 19. Buyers can expect free Fitbit Premium, YouTube Premium, and Google One storage, along with impressive specs like a Tensor G4 chip and a 48MP camera.

Google Pixel fans have reason to celebrate as the tech giant prepares to unveil the much-anticipated Pixel 9a, the latest addition to the affordable A-series. According to sources, pre-orders for the new smartphone will open on March 19 and it is anticipated to launch internationally.

According to a recent leak that was revealed by Android Headlines, Google plans to provide free memberships to a number of premium services before to the Pixel 9a phone's official release in order to attract customers who are eager to purchase it. According to the report, customers who purchase a Pixel 9a would receive a complimentary six-month membership to Fitbit Premium, three months of YouTube Premium, and 100GB of Google One storage.

These deals are comparable to what Google offered with the Pixel 9 series in the past. The Google One 2TB+ AI plan will not be available on the Pixel 9a, and customers will need to pay extra for any Gemini Advanced features.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a to launch in March 2025? Here's what you can expect from it

Google Pixel 9a: Expected specifications and price

Tensor G4, the same processor that powers the top Pixel 9 series, is rumored to be included with the Pixel 9a. The smartphone is probably going to have a 6.3-inch Actua screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a maximum brightness of 2,700 nits. To ensure seamless performance and enough of room for users, you might get it with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Pixel 9a is expected to be a very attractive choice for those on a tight budget seeking a high-end smartphone experience thanks to these intriguing features and special subscription benefits.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a: LEAKED photos reveal colours, larger battery and more

According to reports, the Pixel gadget would include a dual back camera configuration with a 13MP super wide lens and a 48MP main sensor. Google may include a 5,100mAh battery with 7.5W wireless and 23W cable charging capabilities in the phone. IP68 dust and water resistance and an in-display fingerprint scanner are extra features. It will come pre-installed with Android 15 and get software and security upgrades for seven years.

The base 128GB model of the Pixel 9a is expected to retail for $499 (about Rs 43,600), while the 256GB model may cost $599 (approximately Rs 52,400).

Latest Videos