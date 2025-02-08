OnePlus Nord 4 to Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 35,000 in February 2025

Discover the best 5G smartphones under Rs 35,000 with features like powerful processors, long battery life, and impressive cameras. These budget-friendly phones offer excellent value, including models like the Poco X7 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro+.

With so many alternatives, selecting the best smartphone on a tight budget might be difficult. However, we have options if you're searching for a 5G phone with plenty of features for less than Rs 35,000. These phones are quite affordable because to their strong performance, long battery life, good cameras, and fashionable looks. The Poco X7 Pro 5G is one of these 5 excellent options for February.



1. Poco X7 Pro The robust MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, which powers it, guarantees consistent performance. The phone's 6.78-inch AMOLED screen offers smooth scrolling and brilliant colors with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3,200 nits. It has one of the longest battery lives because to its enormous 6,550mAh Silicon carbon battery, which enables 90W rapid charging. The camera combination produces crisp, colorful photographs in a range of lighting circumstances with to its 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 20-megapixel front shooter. This gadget is well-rounded due to its stylish appearance, IP68/69 rating, dual-stereo speakers, and HyperOS 2.0, which is based on Android 15 and comes with three years of OS upgrades. Also Read | Valentine's Day 2025: Apple AirPods to OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro; 5 gadgets to impress your partner

2. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Another excellent choice in this price range is the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. With a robust glass back and a curved AMOLED display, it has a high-end feel and starts at Rs 29,999. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU under the hood offers outstanding multitasking and gaming performance. With a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, the 6.67-inch AMOLED screen is colorful and brilliant, making it perfect for entertainment. The device is powered by a 6,200mAh battery that can be charged at 90W and lasts the entire day. A 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens make up the triple-lens system on the camera front. Also Read | Valentine's Day 2025: iPhone 16 Pro to OnePlus 13; top 5 tech gifts for your loved ones

Vivo T3 Ultra

3. Vivo T3 Ultra The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is a good option if you want a thin and light phone without sacrificing functionality. The phone has a 5,500mAh battery that comfortably lasts more than a day, despite its stylish design. It can multitask and play games with ease because to the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen has a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz and produces vivid, crisp images. Regarding photography, the 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor guarantees clear, detailed images, while various lenses offer even more options. Also Read | Vivo T3 Pro to Poco X7 Pro: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 25,000

4. OnePlus Nord 4 The Nord 4 5G from OnePlus is a fantastic option for people around Rs 30,000 who want dependability and a reputable brand. Its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU offers dependable and quick performance. With a 120Hz refresh rate and a flat 6.74-inch AMOLED display, the phone is excellent for gaming and scrolling. Its distinctive metal unibody construction, which lends it a high-end feel, is one of its best qualities. The phone can be charged from 0% to 100% in roughly 30 minutes thanks to the 5,500mAh battery's lightning-fast 100W capability. This investment is future-proof since OnePlus also promises six years of software upgrades. Also Read | Redmi 13C to Moto G45: Check out 5 affordable smartphones under Rs 10,000 | Top picks for February 2025

5. Oppo Reno 12 Pro A superior AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz is a feature of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro. The quad-curved screen improves content consumption by providing brilliant viewing and crisp colors. Sharp, detailed photos may be taken with the main 50MP camera. The colors are steady and not too saturated, and the dynamic range is well-balanced. The digital 5X zoom of the Reno 12 Pro produces decently sharp photographs, although some details are lost.

Latest Videos