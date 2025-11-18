Cloudflare Issues Fixed: Are X, ChatGPT, Downdetector and Other Apps Working Normally Again? Here’s What We Know

Cloudflare has resolved the recent global outage that affected X, ChatGPT, Downdetector and other major apps. Most services are now back online, though some users may still face minor issues as systems stabilise. Full details here.

A major internet disruption earlier today left millions of users unable to access several popular platforms, causing confusion across countries. Services such as X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, Spotify, Perplexity, Letterboxd, Gemini and Downdetector began failing almost simultaneously, with many users seeing error messages indicating that Cloudflare was unable to load web pages. Hours later, Cloudflare issued a fresh update confirming that the issue has been resolved and most services should now be functioning normally.

Company Says Fix Implemented, Monitoring Continues

In its latest statement, Cloudflare said, "A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal."

However, the company cautioned that some customers might still face difficulties logging into or using the Cloudflare dashboard. Engineers are actively working on a separate fix for that issue.

According to Cloudflare’s status logs, the problem was first acknowledged at 11:48 GMT, and the incident was declared resolved roughly three hours later.

What Caused the Outage? Still Unclear

The exact cause of the disruption is yet to be revealed. Cloudflare had scheduled maintenance for Tuesday, raising the possibility that a configuration change or unexpected technical issue may have triggered the widespread failures.

During the outage, Cloudflare confirmed experiencing widespread 500 errors, which affected both its internal systems and the many websites and applications that rely on its infrastructure.

Global Platforms Hit as Cloudflare Services Dropped

The outage highlighted once again how deeply integrated Cloudflare is in the functioning of the modern internet. The company manages DNS services, provides content delivery support, and protects millions of websites from cyberattacks such as DDoS attempts.

Because so many platforms depend on its network, even a brief Cloudflare failure can cause seemingly unrelated services to go offline at the same time, which is exactly what happened today.

During the disruption, Cloudflare noted that some services were showing signs of recovery, although users continued to report high error rates until the final fix was deployed.

FAQs

1. Is Cloudflare Down Right Now?

No. Cloudflare has confirmed that today’s outage has been resolved and services are generally back to normal.

2. Why Did So Many Apps Go Down Together?

Many major platforms rely on Cloudflare for DNS, security and content delivery. When Cloudflare experiences a technical issue, multiple unrelated websites and apps may fail simultaneously because they share the same infrastructure.

3. Do All Apps Work Now?

Yes, most apps and platforms affected by the Cloudflare outage, such as X, ChatGPT, Spotify, Perplexity and others, are functioning normally again. Cloudflare has resolved the issue, although a few users may still notice minor delays or login problems as systems fully stabilise.