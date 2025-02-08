Apple iPad leads the tablet market with 42% share and impressive growth: Report

Apple secured 42.3% of the tablet market in Q4 2024, shipping 16.9 million iPads. The success is attributed to new iPad models and strong hardware and software integration across the lineup.

Apple is again leading the tablet market with its iPad lineup. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Apple was able to secure 42.3 percent of the whole tablet market, according to a recent Canalys survey. The Cupertino behemoth shipped an estimated 16.9 million iPads this quarter, up from 14.8 million in Q4 2023.

The research report claims that Apple's iPads are steadily rising to the top of the tablet market for consumers' personal and business needs. iPads throughout the ecosystem are able to provide consumers with dependable devices with strong hardware at a range of price points thanks to their robust hardware, smooth software integration, and extended software support.

Although consumers have been paying attention to Apple each year, the introduction of new generation iPad models is credited with contributing to the increase in iPad popularity in 2024. According to reports, the updated iPad Mini with the A17 Pro chip and the M4 iPad Pro with the M4 processor both made a substantial contribution to Apple's ongoing expansion. The M2 processor, meanwhile, increased sales of the low-cost iPad Air, making it a popular option for those seeking a well-balanced device with robust technology that doesn't break the bank.

According to reports, Samsung, an Android rival, is trailing behind Apple in terms of sales. Nonetheless, there is a big difference between the top and bottom spots in the race. In Q4 2024, Samsung delivered just 7 million tablets. Nevertheless, this figure corresponds to a 17.8% market share, which is less than half of Apple's. Although Lenovo, Huawei, Xiaomi, and other companies are gaining market share after Samsung, the gap is still rather large.

Apple is leading the tablet industry, which is expanding, but the corporation is also bolstering its position in India. In actuality, the Indian market for high-end tablets and smartphones is now expanding quickly, and Apple is eager to take advantage of this development in order to increase its customer base. To maintain long-term growth in the area, the business has even increased its supply chain and retail presence.

Apple is anticipated to improve the iPad Air and its entry-level iPad in 2025 in order to continue dominating the market. According to rumors, the next iPad Air will be released in the first half of 2025 and will include a 90Hz display, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and a new chip—possibly the M3 or M4, depending on Apple's cost concerns. According to reports, the next iPad Air will also come with more color choices and a redesigned Magic Keyboard.

