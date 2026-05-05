WhatsApp Security: Beware, Your Phone Could Be Hacked—Take Action Now
Heads up, WhatsApp users! Meta has found some serious security bugs in the app. They're warning everyone to update the app right away to protect their phones and data from hackers.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
High alert for WhatsApp users
WhatsApp, the messaging app used by crores of people worldwide, has issued a major security alert. Its parent company, Meta, found two serious bugs in the app. They've warned that these flaws could let hackers access users' personal data and even their smartphones. To fix this, WhatsApp has rolled out a new update.
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What are the WhatsApp security flaws?
Meta revealed two types of bugs that can affect Windows, Android, and iOS users. First, for Windows users, there's an 'attachment spoofing' bug. A hacker sends a file that looks like a normal document, but clicking it runs a program that damages your PC. Second, for Android & iOS, a bug in media messages lets hackers load external content onto your phone. This could lead to a full system hack and data theft.
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Image Credit : Getty
What has Meta said about these bugs?
Meta discovered these two flaws through its 'Bug Bounty' program. The company has classified them as a 'medium' category risk. For now, Meta says there is no evidence of hackers actually using these bugs to attack anyone. To keep users safe, the company has already released an update to fix these issues.
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Image Credit : Getty
Here's what you need to do right now
To keep your phone and data safe, you must follow these steps. First, update your app immediately. Go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and get the latest version of WhatsApp. Second, don't click on unknown links or open suspicious attachments from people you don't know. Finally, always double-check if a file is from a trusted source before downloading it. In today's digital world, software updates are your best defence against hackers. So, don't wait, update your WhatsApp now.
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