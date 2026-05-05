4 4 Image Credit : Getty

Here's what you need to do right now

To keep your phone and data safe, you must follow these steps. First, update your app immediately. Go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and get the latest version of WhatsApp. Second, don't click on unknown links or open suspicious attachments from people you don't know. Finally, always double-check if a file is from a trusted source before downloading it. In today's digital world, software updates are your best defence against hackers. So, don't wait, update your WhatsApp now.