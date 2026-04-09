Nitin Gadkari outlines his "technology for life" vision, setting a 7-year goal for India to become the world's top auto market. He highlights the role of tech, research, and infrastructure reforms like waterways to achieve this ambitious target.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that "technology for life" is the government's vision and will be the biggest asset for the country's future, while also sharing an ambitious target to make India the number one automobile market globally in the next seven years.

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Addressing the annual conference of the All India Management Association (AIMA) on Thursday, the minister said that technology-driven transformation, research, and innovation will play a key role in shaping India's growth trajectory. "There are many such ideas, and that is why "technology for life" is our vision. It is the biggest asset for the country's future, and it is very much achievable," he said.

Infrastructure and Logistics Reforms

Highlighting infrastructure and logistics reforms, Gadkari recalled his tenure as Shipping Minister, where he worked on converting 110 rivers into waterways. He said industries were encouraged to transport goods like steel through rivers to reduce logistics costs.

"If you transport by road, it costs around Rs 10; by rail, it costs around Rs 6; but by waterways, it costs just Rs 1," he said, adding that European countries like Germany, France, and Italy have well-developed river port systems connected to container ports.

Innovative Use of Waste Materials

The minister also spoke about the innovative use of waste materials in infrastructure development. He said that steel slag, once considered waste, is now being used in road construction following research and testing. He added that around 80 lakh tonnes of waste has been segregated and used in road construction projects such as the Dwarka Expressway, Mumbai-Delhi highway and Ahmedabad-Delhi road.

Technological Transformation in Transport

Emphasising the role of research, Gadkari said that technological advancements like electric mobility, hydrogen fuel and alternative fuels have already transformed the sector. He recalled launching the first electric car and hydrogen-based trucks, noting that earlier scepticism around electric vehicles has now been replaced by widespread adoption, with electric cars, scooters, trucks and buses now in use.

Ambitious Goal for Automobile Sector

Turning to the automobile sector, Gadkari said the industry has witnessed significant growth over the years. "In 2014, the size of our automobile industry was around Rs 7 lakh crore. Today, it has grown to Rs 22 lakh crore," he said.

He noted that India surpassed Japan around seven to eight months ago to become the third-largest automobile market globally. Currently, the United States stands at Rs 79 lakh crore, China at Rs 49 lakh crore, and India at Rs 22 lakh crore.

The minister said the government now aims to make India the number one automobile sector in the world within the next seven years. "This is difficult, but it is possible," he said.

He added that the automobile industry has generated around 4.5 crore jobs in the country and is the largest contributor to GST revenues for both the central and state governments, as well as one of the biggest contributors to exports.

"If India wants to become a global leader and a strong economy, we must increase automobile exports and aim to become number one globally," he said. Gadkari added that achieving this goal would have a massive impact on employment generation and economic growth in the country.

(ANI)