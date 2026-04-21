WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new optional premium subscription called 'WhatsApp Plus' for regular users. This plan will focus on personalization options like custom themes and the ability to pin up to 20 chats, rather than removing ads. It is currently being tested with a small group and is expected to be a new revenue source for Meta.

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging application which is used by billions across the world, is reportedly working on a new optional premium plan, which will be named ‘WhatsApp Plus’. The strategy will resemble services like Snapchat+ and Instagram Plus. Additionally, those who desire a more personalised messaging experience are the target audience for the new subscription. This proposal is anticipated to target normal users who desire more personalisation and organization choices, in contrast to business-focused premium capabilities that are already available on WhatsApp.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

WhatsApp Plus: What Can You Expect?

It will mostly include adjusting the looks and structuring your app to suit your preferences. Custom app icons, unique chat themes, personalised ringtones, distinctive notification noises, and other ways to arrange your chat lists are not included, according to the early buzz. Basically, WhatsApp Plus will be perfect for you if you enjoy customising your messenger.

However, the option to pin more chats is one feature that truly sticks out. Free users are now limited to three conversations at the top. That figure might rise to 20 with WhatsApp Plus, making it easy to maintain business, social, and family discussions close at hand yet distinct.

Users must note that WhatsApp Plus will not remove ads from Status or Channels. So, you are really paying for personalisation options, not an ad-free experience or business-style features.

According to early sources, the price is about €2.49 each month in Europe and PKR 229 in Pakistan, so it won't be too expensive. During testing, there are increasing discussions about a free one-month trial for some users. Don't be shocked if WhatsApp offers an even more attractive price to entice new users if they bring this to India.

At present, WhatsApp is only testing this plan with a small, select group. They want real feedback before opening it up to everyone. With over 3 billion users worldwide, you know Meta is eyeing this as a fresh way to bring in cash if it catches on.