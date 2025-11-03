Huge Price Drop! Smart TV Worth ₹55K Available for ₹21K with Amazing Features
Smart TV: E-commerce giant Amazon is showering offers regardless of festivals. It's now offering a stunning deal on a VW Smart TV. Let's check out the full details of this deal.
VW 50 Inch TV
Originally Rs. 54,999, this VW 50-inch 4K QLED TV is now just Rs. 22,999 on Amazon (58% off). With bank offers and cashback, you can grab it for around Rs. 21,500.
How are the features?
This 50-inch VW QLED TV has 4K Ultra HD resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and supports ALLM/VRR. It features Google TV, HDR 10+, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and voice control.
Connectivity Options
Connectivity includes 3 HDMI ports (one with eARC), 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and an Ethernet port for all your devices and peripherals.
How is the sound quality?
It has 48W sound with a 2.1 channel system, built-in subwoofer, and Dolby Audio. The bezel-less design houses a 10-bit QLED panel with full-array local dimming.
Items included in the box
In the box: 1 LED TV, table stands, a wall mount, warranty card, and remote. Warranty is via invoice. The TV has good reviews on Amazon; check them before you buy.