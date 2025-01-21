How to choose a budget-friendly Smart TV? Top 5 features to consider

Looking for a budget-friendly Smart TV? Discover the 5 essential features to check before buying, including display quality, connectivity options, and smart features. Find the perfect TV without breaking the bank!

Currently, even basic TVs cost over Rs 10,000. When TVs are available at such low prices, checking their features is crucial. If you search for smart TVs on Google, you'll be bombarded with offers. You'll see videos and ads showcasing various deals. Buying a TV based solely on price without checking details can lead to premature breakdowns. So, let's understand the essential factors to check before buying a TV.

Discounts are rampant on online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, and smart TVs are available at reduced prices. Branded smart TVs are also available for under Rs 10,000. You can find 32-inch to 65-inch smart TVs for under Rs 10,000. However, only some are good quality. Many are prone to early breakdowns, especially concerning display, broadcast, and sound.

Buying a TV solely based on discounts without considering features can lead to problems. Checking these aspects when buying a smart TV can prevent issues. Display Panel: The display is crucial for a smart TV. A good display ensures quality and clarity. Look for LCD, TFT, AMOLED, OLED, IPS, or QLED panels with 4K or Ultra HD resolution. Sound System: A good sound system enhances the enjoyment of music and movies. Prefer a TV with at least 30W sound output.

Connectivity Options: Many smart TVs rely on USB devices. Ensure it has 2-3 HDMI and USB ports. RAM & Storage: Higher RAM and storage ensure smooth performance. Choose a TV with at least 32GB of storage. Warranty & Updates: Check the warranty period before buying. Opt for TVs with the latest updates. Considering these factors will help you find a good TV and save money.

