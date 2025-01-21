How to choose a budget-friendly Smart TV? Top 5 features to consider

Looking for a budget-friendly Smart TV? Discover the 5 essential features to check before buying, including display quality, connectivity options, and smart features. Find the perfect TV without breaking the bank!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 4:41 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 4:41 PM IST

Currently, even basic TVs cost over Rs 10,000. When TVs are available at such low prices, checking their features is crucial. If you search for smart TVs on Google, you'll be bombarded with offers. You'll see videos and ads showcasing various deals. Buying a TV based solely on price without checking details can lead to premature breakdowns. So, let's understand the essential factors to check before buying a TV. 

article_image2

Discounts are rampant on online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, and smart TVs are available at reduced prices. Branded smart TVs are also available for under Rs 10,000.

You can find 32-inch to 65-inch smart TVs for under Rs 10,000. However, only some are good quality. Many are prone to early breakdowns, especially concerning display, broadcast, and sound.

 

article_image3

Buying a TV solely based on discounts without considering features can lead to problems. Checking these aspects when buying a smart TV can prevent issues. 

Display Panel: The display is crucial for a smart TV. A good display ensures quality and clarity. Look for LCD, TFT, AMOLED, OLED, IPS, or QLED panels with 4K or Ultra HD resolution. 

Sound System: A good sound system enhances the enjoyment of music and movies. Prefer a TV with at least 30W sound output. 

article_image4

Connectivity Options: Many smart TVs rely on USB devices. Ensure it has 2-3 HDMI and USB ports.

RAM & Storage: Higher RAM and storage ensure smooth performance. Choose a TV with at least 32GB of storage.

Warranty & Updates: Check the warranty period before buying. Opt for TVs with the latest updates.

Considering these factors will help you find a good TV and save money. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone SE 4 new LEAK hints at Dynamic Island upgrade and more features gcw

iPhone SE 4 new LEAK hints at Dynamic Island upgrade and more features

iQOO Neo 10R to launch soon: New LEAK reveals specs, price in India and more gcw

iQOO Neo 10R to launch soon: New LEAK reveals specs, price in India and more

Apple iPhone SE 4's first look LEAKED? Here's what we know gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4's first look LEAKED? Here's what we know

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price leaked ahead of January 22 launch check details gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Price LEAKED ahead of January 22 launch | Check details

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to launch on January 22: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to launch on January 22: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

Recent Stories

'Note me convert kar dungi': Woman harasses 'Kaante Wale Baba' at Mahakumbh 2025, demands his coins (WATCH) shk

'Note me convert kar dungi': Woman harasses 'Kaante Wale Baba' at Mahakumbh, demands his coins (WATCH)

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Recent Videos

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Video Icon
World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

Video Icon
Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Video Icon
Nora Fatehi & Jason Derulo's Snake Dance Near an Airplane Goes Viral!

Nora Fatehi & Jason Derulo's Snake Dance Near an Airplane Goes Viral!

Video Icon
'I Tried to Win India': B. Chaithra Who Propelled Nation to Kho Kho World Cup Win With Dream Runs

'I Tried to Win India': B. Chaithra Who Propelled Nation to Kho Kho World Cup Win With Dream Runs

Video Icon