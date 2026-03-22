4 5 Image Credit : Social Media

The secret hidden in the voice

Just like videos, AI can also copy someone's voice perfectly. But these AI voices often lack real human emotions, the sound of breathing, or the natural ups and downs we have when we speak. If the voice sounds robotic, it's likely a deepfake.**How can you protect yourself?**1. **Control your social media:** Be careful about sharing your photos and videos publicly.2. **Always double-check:** If a relative or friend video calls you asking for money, hang up immediately. Then, call them back on their personal number to confirm.3. **Avoid suspicious links:** Don't click on unknown links that promise to be AI tools.