Deepfakes: Whose Face Is It Anyway? 5 Secret Tips to Spot a Fake Video
Wondering how to spot those fake AI videos? Here are 5 secret tips to identify deepfakes and protect yourself from scams that are spreading online.
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Image Credit : FREEPIK
Deepfakes
As technology grows, it's getting tougher to tell what's real and what's fake. 'Deepfake' tech, which can perfectly copy someone's face and voice, is now being used for all the wrong reasons. Recently, everyone from movie stars to politicians has fallen into this deepfake trap.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
Look closely at the eyes!
The easiest way to check if a video is a deepfake is to watch the person's eyes. We humans blink naturally. But in many AI videos, the person doesn't blink at all, or the blinking looks very unnatural and robotic. Also, check if the light reflection in their eyes looks right.
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Image Credit : pinterest
Glitches in facial movements
Deepfake videos often have weird glitches. The face might move in one direction while the body moves in another. Look for a blurry effect, especially where the nose, mouth, and chin connect. Also, pay attention to the lip-sync—if the mouth movements don't match the audio, it's a big red flag.
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Image Credit : Social Media
The secret hidden in the voice
Just like videos, AI can also copy someone's voice perfectly. But these AI voices often lack real human emotions, the sound of breathing, or the natural ups and downs we have when we speak. If the voice sounds robotic, it's likely a deepfake.**How can you protect yourself?**1. **Control your social media:** Be careful about sharing your photos and videos publicly.2. **Always double-check:** If a relative or friend video calls you asking for money, hang up immediately. Then, call them back on their personal number to confirm.3. **Avoid suspicious links:** Don't click on unknown links that promise to be AI tools.
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Image Credit : Getty
Conclusion
Deepfake is a modern-day weapon. While it shows how far science has come, we must stay alert to people who use it for the wrong reasons. The best way to protect yourself is to not believe everything you see online instantly. Always take a moment to think and verify.
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