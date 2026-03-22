How to Spot Deepfake Videos? Simple Tips to Detect Fake AI Content
Finding fake AI videos, or deepfakes, is getting tougher. Deepfakes are everywhere. Here are simple tips to spot fake AI videos and protect yourself from online scams. Learn how to identify these fakes.
Deepfakes
Look Closely at the Eyes!
Glitches in Facial Movements
The Secret Hidden in the Voice
AI can clone voices just as easily as faces. But these AI-generated voices often sound flat. They lack real human emotion, the sound of breathing, or the natural ups and downs in speech. If a voice sounds robotic, it's a big red flag for a deepfake.
How can you protect yourself?
1. Control your social media: Be careful about sharing your photos and videos publicly.
2. Always double-check: If a friend or relative video calls and asks for money, hang up and call them back on their personal number to confirm.
3. Avoid suspicious links: Don't click on unknown links that promise to be AI tools.
Conclusion
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