AI can clone voices just as easily as faces. But these AI-generated voices often sound flat. They lack real human emotion, the sound of breathing, or the natural ups and downs in speech. If a voice sounds robotic, it's a big red flag for a deepfake.

How can you protect yourself?

1. Control your social media: Be careful about sharing your photos and videos publicly.

2. Always double-check: If a friend or relative video calls and asks for money, hang up and call them back on their personal number to confirm.

3. Avoid suspicious links: Don't click on unknown links that promise to be AI tools.