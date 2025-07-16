Discover the best 5G gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India for 2025. These budget-friendly options offer powerful processors, responsive displays, and long-lasting batteries for a smooth gaming experience.

Looking for a powerful smartphone that can handle high-end gaming without burning a hole in your pocket? With the rise of 5G technology and powerful mid-range chipsets, you no longer need to spend a fortune for a smooth gaming experience.

Whether you enjoy intense battle royale titles like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile or graphic-heavy racing games, there are several 5G smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India that offer top-tier performance, responsive displays, and long-lasting batteries.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best 5G gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000 that deliver impressive power, speed, and value for money — perfect for budget-conscious gamers in 2025.

Realme GT Neo 3

Bright colours and crisp images are provided by the smartphone's 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) AMOLED display, which has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2412 pixels. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset powers it, providing strong performance for daily usage, gaming, and multitasking. Rapid recharging is ensured by the device's 5000mAh battery, which supports 80W Super Dart Charging over a USB Type-C connector.

It has a triple camera configuration on the back, which consists of a 2MP macro camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP wide-angle main sensor with up to 20x digital zoom. The phone has a 16MP wide-angle front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

Flipkart: Rs 22,990

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

With an octa-core CPU arrangement, the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset powers the smartphone, offering a well-balanced combination of efficiency and performance. With its 6.55-inch (16.64 cm) curved P-OLED display, it provides rich images and a high-end tactile experience. The gadget has a 5000mAh battery that can be charged with 68W Turbo Power through a USB Type-C connector, guaranteeing rapid top-ups and extended use.

Its dual camera configuration on the back, which includes a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP wide-angle main camera, is ideal for a variety of photographic applications. It has a high-resolution 32MP wide-angle front camera for selfies and video calls.

Flipkart: Rs 24,999

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

The smartphone's gorgeous 120Hz curved screen provides a fluid and engaging visual experience. Its robust 100MP primary camera with OIS functionality allows for crisp, detailed images even in difficult lighting situations. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset powers it from the inside out, guaranteeing quick and effective operation.

With the device's 67W rapid charging capability, customers may swiftly recharge their batteries. It provides enough of memory and capacity for media and multitasking with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Flipkart: Rs 20,416

OnePlus Nord 3

The smartphone features a 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability. The device is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13.1, offering a clean and responsive user experience.

Under the hood, the phone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset built on an advanced 4nm architecture, delivering flagship-level performance. It is available in an elegant Misty Green color, the device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Flipkart: Rs 20,000

iQOO Neo 7

With 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM, the smartphone's elegant Frost Blue design provides plenty of room and seamless multitasking. The Dimensity 8200 processor, which powers it, provides quick and effective performance. It provides a 90 frames per second gaming experience and motion control for a more engaging gaming experience. The gadget has remarkable charging speeds—it can achieve 50% charge in only ten minutes—and enables 5G connectivity.

Flipkart: Rs 27,899