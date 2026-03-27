Think Before You Tap ‘Allow’: Instagram May Be Collecting More Than You Realise
These days, we share everything on Instagram, not just photos and videos. But how safe is all our personal information? If you're an Instagram user, you absolutely need to know these things.
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Image Credit : Getty
How safe is your personal information on Instagram?
Today, Instagram isn't just a platform for sharing photos. It also collects a lot of user information. Most people grant permissions without reading, which gives the app easy access to their personal details. Because of this, users have no clue what data is being used.
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What details does Instagram track?
Instagram can collect all sorts of data from your phone. This includes your location, search history, browsing history, and device info like model, battery, and network. It also records all your in-app activities, like posts, likes, and followers. If you've given contact access, the app can even see your phonebook numbers.
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What is this data used for?
Instagram uses this information to give you a personalised experience, showing you content and ads that might interest you. For instance, if you often look at posts on a certain topic, your feed will start showing more of the same. Meta, its parent company, uses this data to improve ad targeting and its algorithms, which strengthens their business model.
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Where could your personal data be shared?
It's quite worrying to know that everything from your location to your likes is being tracked. This is especially risky because the data can be shared with third-party companies. In case of a data leak or hacking, your personal information could be in serious danger.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
So how to secure your privacy?
If you want to keep your information safe, you need to remember a few things. Regularly check your app permissions and turn off any unnecessary access. Only grant sensitive permissions like location, microphone, and contacts when you absolutely have to.
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Do this in Instagram's privacy settings
You can also control data sharing and ad personalisation directly in Instagram's privacy settings. It's really important to use Instagram and other social media platforms carefully, because there's always a chance your personal information could be misused.
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