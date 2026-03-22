A son was surprised to find his mother secretly playing Spider-Man 2 late at night, a moment captured in a viral Instagram video. The clip, posted by Indian Gaming Mom, shows her completely absorbed in the game, which garnered widespread praise from social media users for defying age stereotypes.

Usually, kids sneak in late-night gaming sessions while parents warn them to log off, but this time, the roles were discreetly swapped when a son found his mother gaming in the middle of the night. The video, posted on Instagram by Indian Gaming Mom, depicted a moment that seemed both surprising and yet familiar, but then reversed. The caption established the scene simple, stating how he couldn't locate his mother at home and believed she was in the kitchen or sleeping, only to discover something else completely.

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In the video, the camera pans to a room where the mother is sat comfortably on a gaming chair, deeply absorbed in Spider-Man 2. She gripped the joystick steadily, her gaze fixated on the screen, utterly oblivious that she was being watched. The lighting from the screen reflected softly on her face, and her stance, leaning slightly forward, revealed her level of interest in the game.

The setting around her was well laid out, with gaming equipment visible, which added to the surprise. There's no uncertainty in how she plays, with her motions steady and her attention focused, as if it were something she felt actually comfortable doing.

The text overlay read, “POV: You find your mom secretly playing Spider-Man 2,” neatly capturing the reveal.

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How Did Social Media React?

In the comments section, social media users embraced the adjustment. "Love this for this, age truly has no limits!" one user said, emphasising how the scene defied a common assumption.

Another responded, "So cool, please do your setup tour with cost!" expressing interest not just in the moment, but also in the setup behind it.

Several other people had a similar feeling, describing it as less unexpected and more appreciative of how easily she commanded the area.