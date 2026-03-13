Are you a Windows 11 user? If your PC feels sluggish, the main reason is 'cache' or temporary files. These files build up quietly and slow your system down. We'll show you how to manage them.

Clean up using Storage Settings

The easiest way to delete temporary files is through Settings. Go to 'System', then 'Storage', and select 'Temporary Files'. The system will scan for junk files, and you can delete them. This frees up disk space and makes your PC snappy.