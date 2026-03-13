Step-by-Step Guide to Clear Cache and Speed Up Windows 11
Is your Windows 11 PC getting frustratingly slow? The culprit is often hidden cache files. Here's a simple, step-by-step guide to clear them out and boost your computer's speed.
Is your Windows 11 computer slowing down? This is the reason!
Are you a Windows 11 user? If your PC feels sluggish, the main reason is 'cache' or temporary files. These files build up quietly and slow your system down. We'll show you how to manage them.
Clean up using Storage Settings
The easiest way to delete temporary files is through Settings. Go to 'System', then 'Storage', and select 'Temporary Files'. The system will scan for junk files, and you can delete them. This frees up disk space and makes your PC snappy.
Disk Cleanup tool
Don't forget to clear browser cache!
Automatic Cleanup: Storage Sense
Restart your computer
