Gemini AI on Chrome Lets Users Summarise Web Pages Instantly
Google has rolled out its Gemini AI feature for Chrome users in India. This new update lets you do cool things like summarise web pages and compare information easily. Google's Gemini AI is finally here on Chrome!
Image Credit : Getty
Google's master plan for the Chrome browser
Internet giant Google just made its Chrome browser a whole lot smarter. The company has officially launched the long-awaited 'Gemini AI' feature for all its users in India. This means you can now talk directly to your browser, not just search on it.
Image Credit : Getty
The Gemini assistant has arrived in the sidebar
Desktop users in India will now find a new 'Sidebar' on the right side of their Chrome browser. The Gemini AI assistant is always ready to help you there. While reading any website, you can ask Gemini questions without leaving the page. This will save you a lot of time and make searching much easier.
Image Credit : gemini
Summarize large articles in a flash
Don't have time to read long news articles or blog posts? No problem. Just ask Gemini in the sidebar to 'Summarize' the page. It will give you all the important points in just a few lines. This is a huge help for students and office-goers.
Image Credit : Getty
The 'Compare Tabs' feature
We often open multiple tabs when shopping online or planning a trip. Now, with Gemini AI's help, you can easily compare information from different tabs. For example, if you ask it to compare the features of two phones, Gemini will create a neat table for you.
Image Credit : our own
Amazing support for Indian languages, including Tamil
Google has made a special update just for Indian users. The Gemini AI will now work in 8 Indian languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi. This means even people who aren't fluent in English can ask questions in their own language and get answers.
Image Credit : our own
Mobile and other features
This Gemini feature isn't just for desktops; it's also available for iPhone (iOS) users on Chrome. It also works with other Google services like Gmail, YouTube, and Google Maps. You can now write emails or get summaries of YouTube videos right from your Chrome browser.
