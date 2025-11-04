According to a Bloomberg News report, citing people familiar with the matter, the new low-cost laptop would be developed for students, businesses, and casual users.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly eyeing the low-cost laptop market and plans to build a budget-friendly Mac for the first time, as the iPhone maker seeks to attract consumers who are looking for lower-priced alternatives to Chromebooks and Windows PCs.

According to a Bloomberg News report, citing people familiar with the matter, the new low-cost laptop would be developed for students, businesses, and casual users. The report added that it will target people who primarily browse the web, work on documents, or conduct light media editing.

Bloomberg noted that Apple is also looking to appeal to potential iPad customers who prefer a traditional laptop experience.

