WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to protect users from scams originating in groups. The feature alerts users when added to a group by someone not in their contacts, providing details about group and allowing users to leave without viewing chat.

With online scams on the rise globally, WhatsApp continuously introduces new features to protect its users. A new feature safeguards users from unwanted groups. Now, when someone not in your contacts adds you to a new group, you'll receive an alert. This alert includes key details like the number of group members, whether any of your contacts are in it, and the chat's start date.

New Features to Evade Scams!

This feature offers tips on avoiding scams and lets users leave the group without viewing the chat. Users can only see the chat if they choose to participate. This is relevant as scammers often use other platforms to find targets, then switch to WhatsApp for regular conversation. WhatsApp groups are particularly used for investment scams, where criminals add targets and then convince them to download other apps to steal their money. WhatsApp is also working on new approaches to provide similar alerts for individual direct messages. However, these tools appear to still be in development.

WhatsApp Bans Fraudulent Accounts!

In addition to these new features, WhatsApp is actively banning accounts involved in such scams. According to Meta's June compliance report, WhatsApp banned 9.8 million Indian user accounts due to misuse, spreading rumors, and other violations. WhatsApp has banned millions of user accounts in India in the past as well.

WhatsApp states it effectively identifies various objectionable activities and content on its platform. To achieve this, the company has built a robust abuse detection system that operates in three key stages: account setup, message sending, and monitoring reactions or negative feedback. These new features help ensure safety in WhatsApp groups.