Samsung Electronics has announced that it has started mass production of its next-generation high-bandwidth memory chips, known as HBM4. The South Korean technology giant said it has already shipped commercial products to customers.

In a statement, Samsung described the launch as an “industry-leading” achievement. The company said this marks a first in the industry and gives it an early leadership position in the HBM4 market.

HBM4 chips are seen as a key part of the fast-growing artificial intelligence industry. They are used in powerful data centres that handle huge amounts of information needed for AI systems.

Built for fast-growing AI demand

The world is seeing a sharp rise in the building of AI data centres. These centres require advanced memory chips that can process data at very high speed.

Samsung said its new HBM4 chips are more than 40 per cent faster than older models. The company added that the new chips exceed industry standards for processing speed. This improvement is expected to meet the rising demand for higher performance in AI computing.

High-bandwidth memory chips are designed to move large amounts of data quickly. This is important for training and running AI models, which require strong computing power.