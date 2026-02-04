These Common Phone Apps May Be Secretly Stealing Your Private Data
Some phone apps may secretly steal your personal data. Free VPNs, cleaner, flashlight, and photo editing apps are often risky. Check permissions carefully and delete apps that ask for unnecessary access to protect your privacy.
Common on smartphones
It's common to keep personal info on our smartphones. From private photos to secret data, it's all there. This info can leak without us knowing, often through apps we install.
Free VPN apps
Free VPN apps can be super risky. A VPN lets you browse the web privately, but free ones often save your browsing data on their servers. They can then sell it to cash in.
Unnecessary utility apps
Flashlight, cleaner, and booster apps are also risky. Your phone has a built-in flashlight, but third-party apps might steal your data. Experts warn free cleaner apps can also swipe sensitive info.
Editing apps and face filters
Face filter, photo editing, and video editing apps are super popular right now. People use them a lot for their Reels and photos. These apps can capture your face data and send it to their servers.
Only what's necessary..
Some apps ask for permission to access everything—photos, calls, camera, messages, etc. Why does a photo editor need your messages? So, when apps ask for permissions, don't just approve everything.
