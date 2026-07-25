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Who benefits from this plan?

Jio provides a set-top box to users who get this Freedom Plan. If you are a heavy internet user, a content creator, or someone who works from home, this plan is an excellent choice. It is available for both JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users. You can activate it through the official Jio website or the MyJio app. The plan comes with a 15-month validity and is priced at Rs. 10,000. Remember, with 18% GST, the total cost will be around Rs. 11,800. New customers should check if the Rs. 1,000 installation fee is waived.