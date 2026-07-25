Jio Launches Freedom Plan with Unlimited Internet & Free OTT, Sparking Airtel Rivalry
Reliance Jio has rolled out a new 'Freedom Plan' for its customers. This plan packs a punch with 100Mbps unlimited internet and free subscriptions to a bunch of popular OTT apps.
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Jio introduces a new broadband plan
Reliance Jio, India's top telecom company, keeps launching new recharge plans. This helps them attract new customers and keep their old ones happy. Now, Jio has introduced a new 'Freedom Plan' for its broadband customers. This plan is making a lot of noise in the telecom world because of its many benefits. Users get unlimited internet with download and upload speeds of up to 100Mbps for the entire validity period.
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Free access to many OTT apps
This plan offers users TV entertainment along with internet. You get access to JioTV and many OTT platforms. The pack includes apps like JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, TimesPlay, and ShemarooMe. Besides OTT apps, the plan also includes access to over 800 digital live TV channels through the Jio set-top box. You also get FanCode for live sports and Jio's own movie platform, JioCinema Premium. Pay for 12 months and get 15 months of validity, which means 3 extra months for free!
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Who benefits from this plan?
Jio provides a set-top box to users who get this Freedom Plan. If you are a heavy internet user, a content creator, or someone who works from home, this plan is an excellent choice. It is available for both JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users. You can activate it through the official Jio website or the MyJio app. The plan comes with a 15-month validity and is priced at Rs. 10,000. Remember, with 18% GST, the total cost will be around Rs. 11,800. New customers should check if the Rs. 1,000 installation fee is waived.
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Airtel under pressure
Jio's new Freedom Plan has come as a big shock to Bharti Airtel. For comparison, Airtel's Rs. 499 broadband plan offers only 40Mbps speed with a one-month validity. Since Jio's speed is much higher, this new plan is expected to be a tough competitor for Airtel.
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