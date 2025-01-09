Jio OTT Plans: Access 12 entertainment apps, UNLIMITED calls at budget prices

Experience full-time entertainment with Jio's affordable OTT plans. Enjoy free subscriptions to 12 OTT apps, unlimited voice calls, and more at competitive prices. Learn more!

Jio OTT Plan

Jio is redefining the entertainment and connectivity landscape with its affordable OTT plans, offering access to 12 premium OTT apps and unlimited voice calls. These plans are designed to provide nonstop entertainment and seamless communication, all at budget-friendly prices. Whether you're a binge-watcher or someone who values uninterrupted connectivity, Jio's OTT plans cater to your needs. Discover how you can enjoy premium content and stay connected without breaking the bank.

Jio 448 OTT Plan

You will get 28-day validity with 2GB daily data and unlimited voice calls. Additionally, you will get free access to 12 OTT platforms, including Sony Liv and Zee5.