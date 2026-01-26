BSNL Bharat Connect 26 Plan Launched with One-Year Validity
BSNL has launched a new annual prepaid plan called "Bharat Connect 26" for its 77th Republic Day. This special offer is available only from January 24 to February 24.
BSNL Republic Day Offer
For Republic Day, BSNL has a great recharge offer. As a government telco, it's known for plans with more perks at lower prices. Now, a new 365-day plan has been introduced.
Bharat Connect 26 Plan
The new prepaid plan is called “Bharat Connect 26,” launched for the 77th Republic Day. It's a great choice for year-long calls + data at a low cost. It's a limited-time offer.
BSNL 2626 Recharge
The BSNL Bharat Connect 26 plan costs ₹2626. It includes unlimited calls for a year, 2.6GB of daily data, and 100 daily SMS. The extra data is a key highlight.
365 Day BSNL Plan
This offer is only available from Jan 24 to Feb 24. BSNL already has annual plans at ₹2399 (2.5GB/day) and ₹2799 (3GB/day). This new plan adds another great option.
