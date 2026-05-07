iPhone 18 Pro: Big Changes Coming! Smaller Dynamic Island, Super-Fast A20 Chip
Fresh leaks about the iPhone 18 Pro models, expected to launch this September, are out. Let's take a look at all the new features we can expect.
Big Design Shift Rumored for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro
CAD Leaks Spark Buzz Around iPhone 18 Pro Design
iPhone 18 Pro Expected with Major Hardware Upgrade
Big Camera Boost Expected in iPhone 18 Series
iPhone 18 Pro Max May Cross 240g Weight Mark
The battery capacity might also see a change. As per reports, Apple is planning to put a massive 5,100mAh battery in the iPhone 18 Pro Max. This might make the phone a bit thicker and heavier, possibly over 240 grams. But for users who want longer battery life, this will be a huge plus. Meanwhile, the screen sizes will likely stay the same: 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max.
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