The battery capacity might also see a change. As per reports, Apple is planning to put a massive 5,100mAh battery in the iPhone 18 Pro Max. This might make the phone a bit thicker and heavier, possibly over 240 grams. But for users who want longer battery life, this will be a huge plus. Meanwhile, the screen sizes will likely stay the same: 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max.