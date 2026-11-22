With excitement surrounding the Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) reaching new heights, one woman has found a creative way to make her boyfriend's gaming dreams even more special. Instead of choosing an ordinary present, she put together a personalised GTA 6-themed gift basket, and her thoughtful gesture has caught the attention of social media users.

With excitement surrounding the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) reaching new heights, one woman has found a creative way to make her boyfriend's gaming dreams even more special. Instead of choosing an ordinary present, she put together a personalised GTA 6-themed gift basket, and her thoughtful gesture has caught the attention of social media users.

The woman, MariClare MacLamroc, shared videos on Instagram showing how she planned, shopped for and assembled the surprise. Her gift was carefully customised around her boyfriend's favourite things, making it more than just a collection of gaming-related items.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "This is your sign to make your man a GTA 6 basket!"

Watch the viral video here:

MariClare revealed that she "had to spoil" her boyfriend a little, especially since she knew how long he had been waiting for the game. She also explained that she enjoyed putting the basket together and doing little things to make him happy. What's Inside The GTA 6 Gift Basket? The basket featured an assortment of her boyfriend's favourite snacks, including mustard pretzels, dark chocolate, blackberry ice and Swedish Fish, which she picked up from Target.

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To give the surprise a proper Grand Theft Auto-inspired touch, she included two miniature Hot Wheels cars. However, the most heartwarming addition was a photograph of the couple.

She placed the picture inside a handmade crochet frame designed to resemble an in-game photo frame. The personalised addition became the centrepiece of the basket, adding a romantic touch to the gaming-themed surprise.

MariClare also decorated the gifts with small stickers and showed how she arranged everything to create the final presentation. Internet Reacts To The Thoughtful Surprise The video quickly attracted appreciation from social media users, with several people praising the effort and creativity behind the gift.

One user commented, "You did so great."

Another wrote, "This is so cute."

A third user revealed that they had also made a similar surprise, commenting, "I made my own GTA 6 basket."

The gesture has struck a chord with gaming fans and couples alike, showing how enthusiasm for a favourite video game can inspire thoughtful and personalised surprises. For MariClare, it was a simple way to celebrate something her boyfriend loves while making him feel special.

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