Google plans to cut Play Store fees to 10-20% and allow rival app stores on Android after its legal battle with Epic Games. The move could boost developer earnings and make Android a more open platform globally.
So, how much are the fees dropping?
Right now, Google takes a hefty 15% to 30% cut from subscriptions and in-app purchases. The new proposal will bring this down to a more reasonable 10% to 20%. Google is also offering a new option with just a 5% fee for payment processing. Plus, developers can still use their own third-party payment systems instead of being forced to use Google's.
Rival app stores get the green light
Google plans a worldwide rollout
First, Judge James Donato needs to approve these new rules at a hearing on April 9. After getting the nod, Google will roll them out in the US, UK, and the European Union. The company then plans to expand this to other countries after getting local approvals. It's worth remembering that Epic Games lost a similar case against Apple, where a court said the App Store wasn't a monopoly. Still, Google backing down is a huge win for millions of developers and users.
