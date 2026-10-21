Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213-crore IPO was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening on October 21, driven by strong demand from qualified institutional buyers. The issue received bids for around 25 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer, with total subscription reaching 1.27 times at the time of reporting.

Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening on Wednesday, October 21, with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) driving the response. The Rs 30,213-crore issue, which is set to become India's largest IPO by value, will remain open until October 23. Investors are watching whether the company's technology, artificial intelligence and cloud ambitions can support growth beyond its core telecom business.

What drove strong Jio IPO opening-day demand?

Jio IPO was subscribed 1.27 times at the time of reporting, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, as reported by ANI. Investors placed bids for around 25 crore shares against approximately 19.75 crore shares on offer. The issue had received 13.56 lakh applications.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), which include large financial institutions, mutual funds and other eligible investors, led the demand. Their reserved portion, excluding anchor investors, was subscribed 3.86 times, with bids for around 18.91 crore shares against 4.90 crore shares available.

Non-institutional investors (NIIs), a category that includes high-value individual and corporate applicants, showed more cautious interest. Their portion was subscribed 0.41 times. Applications above Rs 10 lakh received 0.34 times subscription, while those below Rs 10 lakh received 0.54 times.

These figures show that institutional demand was strong, while the response from non-institutional investors remained below the shares reserved for them. Subscription levels can change until bidding closes.

What are the key details of the Jio Platforms IPO?

The public issue opened on October 21 and will close on October 23. The company has set a price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share, with a minimum lot size of 12 shares. At the upper end of the band, a 12-share application costs Rs 13,428, before applicable charges.

Jio Platforms is seeking to raise approximately Rs 30,213 crore through a fresh issue of shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, meaning existing shareholders are not selling their shares as part of this offering.

The issue is expected to surpass Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024, making it India's largest public offering by value. At the upper price band, Jio Platforms is valued at around $108 billion.

Why did anchor investors attract attention?

The IPO's opening-day performance followed a strong response to its anchor allocation, which took place before public bidding began.

Jio Platforms allotted shares worth approximately Rs 8,110 crore to 212 anchor investors at Rs 1,119 apiece, the upper end of the price band. According to the company's earlier announcement, aggregate demand for the allocation exceeded Rs 2.5 lakh crore, more than 30 times the amount available.

The investors included global asset managers, domestic mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, pension institutions and Indian family offices. Anchor investors are institutional investors who receive shares before an IPO opens to other applicants, subject to applicable market rules.

Their participation indicated substantial institutional interest ahead of the public issue, although anchor demand alone cannot determine how the shares will perform after listing.

Why is Jio pitching itself as a technology company?

Beyond the IPO numbers, Jio Platforms is asking investors to look at its business as more than a telecom operator.

Managing Director Akash Ambani said the company plans to build on its connectivity business through artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and digital services. He highlighted its in-house 5G core, cloud-native radio access network and software platform, which serves 533.3 million customers.

“Connectivity was the first product we built on that platform. Digital services, AI and cloud are what we are layering on top of it now,” Ambani told PTI.

The strategy matters because subscriber growth alone may become a less powerful driver of expansion as the telecom market matures. Jio's longer-term growth will also depend on whether it can turn its large customer base and technology infrastructure into higher-margin revenue from enterprise services, cloud computing and AI.

What should investors watch next?

The IPO will remain open until October 23, giving investors more time to place bids. Subscription figures across the institutional, non-institutional and retail categories will help show how demand develops over the remaining days.

However, strong subscription does not guarantee listing gains or establish whether a share is fairly valued. Investors will also need to assess Jio Platforms' financial performance, growth plans, competitive position and ability to expand beyond connectivity.

The central question is whether Jio can translate its scale and technology ambitions into sustained business growth. The IPO's final subscription figures will provide one measure of investor interest, but the company's performance over time will be crucial to its market valuation.

(With inputs from agencies)