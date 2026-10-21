At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.78 against the dollar. It moved between an intraday high of 94.35 and a low of 94.82 before settling at 94.38, up 53 paise from its previous close.

The currency had last closed at a similar level on September 4, when it ended at 94.43 against the dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had slipped two paise to close at 94.91. Forex markets remained shut on Tuesday due to the Dussehra holiday.

Anuj Choudhary, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee had reached a six-week high, supported by IPO-related foreign inflows and a relatively weak US dollar. However, weak domestic markets and elevated crude oil prices capped the currency’s gains.

He expects the rupee to maintain a positive bias if the dollar remains weak and US Treasury yields soften. The USD-INR spot rate is expected to trade between Rs 94.20 and Rs 94.80.