GOOD NEWS! Jio, Airtel cut prices on call, SMS plans after TRAI's order – Check new rates!

Jio and Airtel have recently reduced the prices of their calls and SMS-only plans following TRAI's directive.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Ambani's Announcement Delights Customers

TRAI directed telecom operators to introduce low-price Special Tariff Voucher (STV) plans and affordable voice and SMS-only options. Following this, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone recently introduced new plans. However, now Airtel and Jio have reduced the prices of these plans.

Jio Recharge Plan

TRAI recently announced its intention to review the new plans of telecom companies. Following this, Jio and Airtel were compelled to modify their recharge plans. Now, these companies have reduced the prices of new plans offering only voice calling and SMS facilities.

Jio recently introduced a ₹1958 plan offering unlimited calls and 3600 SMS for a year. However, after TRAI's action, Jio has now reduced the price of this plan to ₹1748. Jio has also reduced the price of another new plan, which was earlier introduced for ₹458, now reduced to ₹448. This plan offers unlimited voice calls and 1000 SMS.

Airtel Recharge Plan

Besides Jio, Airtel has also changed the prices for voice and SMS-only recharge plans. The company recently introduced an 84-day plan priced at ₹499, now reduced to ₹469. This plan offers unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS. Under Airtel Rewards, Apollo 24/7 Circle membership and a free Hello Tunes subscription are available for 3 months.

Jio and Airtel Recharge Plans

Airtel has also reduced the price of its 365-day validity plan from ₹1959 to ₹1849. This plan offers unlimited voice calls and 3600 SMS, along with Apollo 24/7 Circle membership and free Hello Tunes for 3 months.

