Google’s Gemini 3, released in November, drew widespread praise and gave a notable lift to the company’s financial performance.

Gemini Pro 3.1 has already topped benchmarks such as Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index and APEX-Agents leaderboard.

Google shares hit a fresh high on Feb. 2 before sliding sharply amid a broad selloff in tech stocks.

Stocktwits sentiment for GOOGL is ‘bearish.’

The November rollout of the Gemini 3 and Gemini 3 Pro AI models drew broad industry praise, helped secure a key Apple AI partnership, and lifted Alphabet’s stock and last-quarter earnings. Now, their next iteration is pushing the benchmarks even higher.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Google released Gemini 3.1 Pro in preview on Thursday, and tech analysts note that it is a big step up from its predecessor.

Google Gemini Pro 3.1 Climbs To Top Of AI Rankings

The model has shot to the top of the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, four points ahead of Claude Opus 4.6. The model scores highest among peers across 6 of the 10 evaluation parameters and can run at less than half the cost of frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic.



Source: Artificial Analysis



Gemini 3.1 Pro has shown the biggest gains in reasoning and knowledge, coding, and hallucination reduction, according to the analysis.

“Gemini 3.1 Pro is now at the top of the APEX-Agents leaderboard,” said Brendan Foody, the CEO of AI startup Mercor, whose benchmarking system, APEX, is designed to measure how well new AI models perform real professional tasks.

“It also completes 5 tasks that no model has ever been able to do before,” he said in the post, adding that the model’s impressive results show “how quickly agents are improving at real knowledge work.”

What This Means For Alphabet Stock

Google has been riding high since the Gemini 3 release put the company right at the forefront of AI development.

GOOGL shares gained by over 65% last year, the highest in the Magnificent Seven group. They hit a fresh record on Feb. 2, before a sharp slide amid a broad tech selloff from AI-related fears and high capex plans by Big Tech companies, including Google.

Amid the slide, Stocktwits sentiment for GOOGL remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged since Wednesday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<