The data provided in this scheme will not be used to train OpenAI AI models by default. Training and support will be provided on how to best utilise ChatGPT for research. However, this is not an offer to upgrade individual accounts. A dedicated workspace will be set up for the research. In addition, administrators will be able to control the data in the research workspace. Therefore, it is very important to understand the eligibility requirements, data privacy and terms of the scheme before applying.