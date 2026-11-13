A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and Microsoft 365, causing delays and connectivity issues for users in the US and India. While Microsoft worked on redistributing traffic to fix the elevated load on their infrastructure, the internet reacted with humorous memes about the unexpected break from work.

During a widespread outage that affected Microsoft's platforms, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and Microsoft 365, users of Microsoft Outlook in the US and India experienced disruptions on Thursday and in the early hours of Friday. Several users reported having trouble accessing their email accounts.

Some users experienced delays and connectivity issues, while others had trouble sending and receiving emails. Teams, Microsoft's office chat app, and Copilot, the company's AI assistant, were also affected.

At about 1:27 PM ET on Thursday, the outage-tracking website Downdetector logged over 130,000 instances of customers reporting issues with Outlook, according to Reuters. Because Downdetector gathers outage information from many sources, the precise number of impacted customers may differ.

Additionally, about 46,000 complaints of issues with Microsoft 365 and about 3,000 reports of customers having trouble accessing Teams were reported by the outage tracker.

Netizens React To Microsoft Outage

Instead of panicking, the internet has responded with humour. The widespread outage has flooded social media feeds with memes as users joked about getting an unexpected break from meetings, emails, and looming work deadlines.

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How Did Microsoft React?

Microsoft claimed to be looking into the interruption. The business stated that it was aware of consumers "experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas" in social media postings.

A part of Microsoft's infrastructure was "experiencing elevated load," which was "likely contributing to the connectivity errors," according to a later update.

In order to assist balance the load and resolve the connection problems, the business also said that it will start "redistributing" traffic.

Additionally, Microsoft stated that customers in other areas may not be able to access Microsoft 365 services due to the outage.

The business had said earlier in the day that a disruption impacting Microsoft Teams users in North America had been "successfully restored." Nevertheless, even after the notification, some customers were reporting connectivity issues.