Google Launches Free JEE Mains Practice Test on Gemini App - Here’s How It Works
Google has launched a free full-length JEE Mains mock test on the Gemini App. Designed like the real exam, it offers instant results, feedback, and AI-powered explanations to help students prepare smarter and improve performance.
Google launched a full-length practice test for JEE Mains on its Gemini App. These mock tests are totally free, with no fees. The format and questions mimic the real exam.
Sundar Pichai himself shared the news
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shared this launch on his X account. An IIT Kharagpur alum, Pichai wrote that free SAT and JEE Main practice tests are now on Gemini.
If I could turn back time.... excited for SATs last week and JEE Main this week in Gemini at no cost! https://t.co/mSp1Vn88gU
— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 29, 2026
Partnership with PhysicsWallah and Careers360
Google worked with education platforms like PhysicsWallah and Careers360 to create these tests. This ensures the question quality and pattern match the actual exam for better prep.
Get instant feedback after the test
After taking the test on Gemini, students get instant results and feedback. It highlights strengths and areas needing more study. You can also ask Gemini for simple explanations.
Personal study plans and features for teachers too
Gemini helps create personal study plans by identifying weaknesses, boosting student confidence. AI features in Google Classroom also help teachers create assignments and track progress.
