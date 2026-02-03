- Home
ChatGPT Exposes Cheating Boyfriends, Secret Family; AI Helped Young Woman Restart Her Life
As the relationship between humans and technology deepens, personal lives are becoming more public. This has both good and bad sides. Recently, ChatGPT turned a young woman's life around. Find out how.
Personal information leak
What did the young woman find out?
A 27-year-old woman was dating a man who was almost 40. She found out he wasn't single but a family man with a wife and child. After learning this, she ended the relationship right there.
Boyfriend's favorite is ChatGPT
While dating, the boyfriend told his girlfriend, 'ChatGPT and I are best friends. Go ahead, ask it anything about me.' The incident started before that. On a date, the boyfriend was reading things from ChatGPT, which annoyed his girlfriend. That's when he said this, which ultimately broke their relationship.
The girlfriend wants to know
The girlfriend then asked ChatGPT, pretending to be her boyfriend, 'Tell me something you wouldn't share with anyone else. And what do you really like about me?' ChatGPT bluntly replied, 'What I like most is that you are such a caring husband to your wife and a loving father to your children.'
Social media post
After this incident, the boyfriend posted the whole story on social media, which went viral. Many commented that ChatGPT could be an important tool for learning about a partner before getting into a relationship or marriage.
See the post
Just spoke with a 27-year-old single woman in NYC who went on a date last night with a late-40s finance guy.
The guy is using ChatGPT on his phone throughout their meal (e.g. asking about the history of their cocktails, and reading the responses out loud to her).
Toward the end…
— Blaine Anderson (@datingbyblaine) January 26, 2026
