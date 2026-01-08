In a blogpost , OpenAI said users can now connect medical records and wellness apps to ChatGPT that can help users understand recent test results based on their healthcare patterns.

ChatGPT Health has been developed in close collaboration with physicians around the world.

Over two years, OpenAI worked with more than 260 physicians for the platform.

Firms like Google and Nvidia are already using their AI capabilities to offer various services in the sector.

OpenAI on Wednesday launched ChatGPT Health to bring user health information and ChatGPT’s intelligence together in a bid to give tailored responses to users that it aims to help users navigate their healthcare better.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a blogpost, OpenAI said users can now securely connect medical records and wellness apps—like Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal—so that ChatGPT can help users understand recent test results better and help them approach their health routines based on their healthcare patterns.

ChatGPT Health has been developed in close collaboration with physicians around the world to provide clear and useful health information, the company said. OpenAI worked with more than 260 physicians for the platform over two years.

ChatGPT Health will help people take a more active role in understanding and managing their health and wellness, while supporting, not replacing, care from clinicians, the company added.

Company Updates

OpenAI has also been reportedly working on its wearable devices. Apple tipster Smart Pikachu said OpenAI is evaluating manufacturing for three AI device “projects,” including a “pen.”

OpenAI has hired former Apple chief designer, Jony Ive, and acquired his design startup to work on OpenAI’s first AI device. However, the company has refrained from revealing more details so far.

AI Firms Tapping Healthcare Sector

Artificial intelligence firms are actively increasing their presence in the healthcare sector, betting on rising interest in healthcare across the globe. Firms are focusing on areas like personalized treatment plans, drug discovery, diagnostics, among others.

Nvidia offers high-performance computing platforms and hardware that helps pharma firms in their deployment of AI models for medical imaging. Its Clara platform is a family of open-source AI foundation models, tools, and recipes for biomedical research. Clara includes AI foundation models for omics, protein and molecule structures, imaging, 3D anatomy, surgical robotics, among others.

Google has also stepped up its efforts in the sector with the help of Google Health and Google DeepMind that are focused on applying advanced machine learning to detect early cancer, drug development and environmental research.

Last year, Google also unveiled an AI co-scientist tool, developed by DeepMind. It aims to support researchers by analyzing scientific literature and generating hypotheses.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around OpenAI trended in ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘low’ message volumes.

