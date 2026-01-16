Reliance Jio’s Game-Changer Plan: Rs 899 Recharge With 200GB Data & Long Validity
Reliance Jio's best plan for 90 days: In this post, let's learn about the best Jio recharge plan that comes with high data and a long validity period.
15
Image Credit : Social Media
Jio's best 3-month recharge plan
The telecom scene changed in 2016, with Jio, Airtel, and VI now dominating. Finding good, long-validity plans can be tough. Let's check out a Jio plan with 90-day validity.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Social media
The best plan in the 90-day category
Reliance Jio offers many affordable plans. A few months back, they launched a 90-day high-data prepaid plan that's great for heavy users but isn't very well-known.
35
Image Credit : Google
A full 90-day plan is available for Rs. 899.
This Jio prepaid plan costs Rs. 899 and gives you a full 90-day validity, unlike most 84-day plans. It's perfect for those who want long-term data and calling benefits.
45
Image Credit : Google
200GB total data benefit
Get 200GB total high-speed data (2GB/day + 20GB bonus). It's great for streaming and work from home. Also includes unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day.
55
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Which users are most suitable for this plan?
Ideal for heavy data users wanting long validity. It's an affordable option for students and professionals. Plus, get free Google Gemini Pro access for a year and 50GB on JioAiCloud.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos