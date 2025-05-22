Image Credit : Getty

BSNL's Rs.569 plan

This plan of BSNL is also excellent. In this you get slightly less validity but more data. In such a situation, if you are a high data user and are looking for a plan at a low price, then the Rs.569 plan will be the best choice for you. Earlier the price of this plan was Rs.599, but the company has also reduced its price by Rs.30. You will get 84 days validity in this plan.