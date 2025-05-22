BSNL announces price drop on popular recharge plans – Big benefits await!
BSNL has reduced the prices of its two recharge plans, offering validity and more data benefits. The Rs. 947 plan now costs Rs. 947 with 180 days validity, while Rs. 569 plan is now priced at Rs. 569 with 84 days validity and 3GB daily data.
BSNL 2 recharge plan price cut
Since private telecom companies increased the prices of their recharge plans, most users are turning to the government telecom company BSNL. BSNL recharge plans are much cheaper than private telecom companies. That's why most users use BSNL plans. Meanwhile, BSNL has introduced two new plans.
BSNL's Rs.947 plan
In this plan you can get a lot of data and many benefits. This plan is valid for a total of 160 days. Its monthly cost is only Rs.178. That means you don't have to worry about recharging for 5 months. Let's take a detailed look at these plans. The price of this BSNL plan was earlier Rs.997. But now it is available for Rs.947. 50 rupees has been reduced in this plan. This plan offers more data with long validity.
BSNL's Rs.569 plan
This plan of BSNL is also excellent. In this you get slightly less validity but more data. In such a situation, if you are a high data user and are looking for a plan at a low price, then the Rs.569 plan will be the best choice for you. Earlier the price of this plan was Rs.599, but the company has also reduced its price by Rs.30. You will get 84 days validity in this plan.