BSNL launches affordable plan with 90GB data – Check full benefits
BSNL has introduced a plan offering 90GB of data at a low price. Let's explore the other benefits of this plan.
| Published : May 05 2025, 01:00 PM
BSNL Best Data Plan: If you are troubled by expensive recharge plans, we have some useful news for you. The government-owned BSNL has introduced an affordable plan for millions of mobile users. In this plan, you will get 3GB of data every day.
BSNL already had many great plans in its list, but now the company has introduced a plan that has increased everyone's heartbeat. Now BSNL has made data users happy with its cheap plans. That is, BSNL has added a new plan to its portfolio, which provides customers with 3GB of data every day for less than Rs 300.
If you have a BSNL SIM card in your mobile, you can get rid of the tension of calls and data throughout the month at a low cost. BSNL has added a great recharge plan of Rs 299 to the list. This plan will provide customers with 30 days validity.
If you use a Jio SIM, you will have to pay more than BSNL for 3 GB of daily data. Talking about this plan of Jio, there is a plan of Rs 449 in the list. This company offers a validity of 28 days for Rs 449.
