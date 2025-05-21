BSNL Rs 1,198 plan: 365 days validity with unlimited calls, data & SMS
Currently, everyone uses dual SIM cards, requiring recharges for both. Recognizing this, leading government telecom company BSNL has introduced an amazing recharge plan.
A cost-effective choice for a secondary number
BSNL's new 365-day prepaid plan offers long-term service at a low cost, making it an ideal choice for secondary SIM users.
Key Benefits:
Free calling: 300 minutes per month to all networks. SMS services: 30 free SMS per month.
Plan Benefits
Internet data: 3GB of high-speed data per month. Free incoming roaming: Free incoming calls while roaming anywhere in the country.
For a better network:
The central government has invested ₹6,000 crore to expand BSNL's services, aiming to upgrade their 4G services for faster internet and better network coverage.
