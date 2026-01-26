Amazon Layoffs: 16,000 Employees to be Laid Off Globally, India Hit Hardest
Amazon is set to lay off 16,000 employees tomorrow, with job cuts starting January 27. It's rumored that India will see the highest number of layoffs this time.
Job cut shock
16,000 job cuts on Jan 27
Most cuts in India
Which departments are most affected
30,000 job cuts by end of 2026
27,000 job cuts in 2022-23
Why Amazon layoffs focus on culture, not short-term savings
Amazon says its recent layoffs are aimed at fixing deeper structural issues rather than cutting costs. CEO Andy Jassy has said the job cuts are not driven by finances or artificial intelligence, but by the need to reduce bureaucracy.
The company believes too many management layers slowed decisions and innovation. At the same time, Amazon is using AI to automate internal work, leading to fewer administrative and support roles.
