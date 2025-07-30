- Home
- Sports
- WWE: SummerSlam 2025 Betting Odds Hint at Major Title Shake-Up, Six New Champions Over Two Nights
WWE: SummerSlam 2025 Betting Odds Hint at Major Title Shake-Up, Six New Champions Over Two Nights
Betting odds suggest six title changes at SummerSlam, with new champions crowned for both men's world titles and several women's divisions.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
As the final betting odds for WWE’s blockbuster two-night SummerSlam event have been released by BetOnline.ag, it’s clear that fans could be witnessing one of the most dramatic weekends in recent memory. Out of the nine championships set to be defended at MetLife Stadium on August 2nd and 3rd, the odds currently favor six titles changing hands, signaling a significant upheaval.
New World Champions
Both men’s world championship matches are expected to usher in new titleholders. Cody Rhodes emerges as a commanding favorite at -300 to overcome John Cena and capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, although the odds are closer in the World Heavyweight title match, CM Punk stands as the –180 favorite to finally unseat GUNTHER.
Jade Cargill to Dethrone Tiffany Stratton
The women’s title scene is also primed for new champions. Jade Cargill is an overwhelming –600 frontrunner to dethrone Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship, and Lyra Valkyria holds a –200 edge, suggesting she could take the Women’s Intercontinental title from Becky Lynch. In tag team action, Andrade & Rey Fenix are slightly favored at +130 over the field to become new WWE Tag Team Champions in a multi-team contest, while Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair’s –700 line points to a one-sided outcome for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, likely at the expense of The Judgement Day.
Only Three Championships Projected to be Retained
Of the nine current champions defending their titles, only three are projected to retain. Naomi is the strongest favorite across the entire card, with –1500 odds in her Women’s World Championship triple threat defense. Dominik Mysterio, the Intercontinental Champion, has surged to a –200 favorite as he faces AJ Styles. Solo Sikoa narrowly leads at –140 to keep his United States title in a steel cage showdown against Jacob Fatu.
Roman and Jey Heavy Favourites
For the marquee non-title grudge matches, betting markets heavily back Roman Reigns & Jey Uso (–1500) and the team of Randy Orton & Jelly Roll (–700) to come out victorious.
This year's SummerSlam will be broadcasted in India on Sunday, August 3rd, and August 4, Monday. Each night’s extended pre-show begins at 12:30 a.m. IST, with the main broadcast kicking off at 3:30 a.m. IST, all from the iconic MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With odds pointing to major surprises, SummerSlam promises to deliver a weekend packed with championship drama and high-stakes action.