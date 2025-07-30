Image Credit : Getty

Roman and Jey Heavy Favourites

For the marquee non-title grudge matches, betting markets heavily back Roman Reigns & Jey Uso (–1500) and the team of Randy Orton & Jelly Roll (–700) to come out victorious.

This year's SummerSlam will be broadcasted in India on Sunday, August 3rd, and August 4, Monday. Each night’s extended pre-show begins at 12:30 a.m. IST, with the main broadcast kicking off at 3:30 a.m. IST, all from the iconic MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With odds pointing to major surprises, SummerSlam promises to deliver a weekend packed with championship drama and high-stakes action.